Gregg A. Seibert Sells 756 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) COO Gregg A. Seibert sold 756 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $15,853.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,645.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Featured Story: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.