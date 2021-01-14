Gregg A. Seibert Sells 756 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) COO Gregg A. Seibert sold 756 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $15,853.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,645.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.