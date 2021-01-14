GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Down 78.3% in December

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the December 15th total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 9.70% of GSE Systems worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GVP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 21,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,370. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. GSE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

