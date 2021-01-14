GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.27

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $7.54. GWG shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 67,486 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWGH shares. ValuEngine raised GWG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded GWG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67 and a beta of -0.11.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter. GWG had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GWG stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GWG worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

