H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

NYSE FUL opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $57.68.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,366,616.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,533,830.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,168 shares of company stock worth $2,383,863. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

