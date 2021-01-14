Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $45.13 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,608,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,376 shares of company stock worth $7,728,668 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,010 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

