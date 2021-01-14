Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) PT Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

HASI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 800,094 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $31,596,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,226,000 after acquiring an additional 355,576 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27,629.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 331,552 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $9,633,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

