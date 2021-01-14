Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

HVRRY has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB raised Hannover Rück from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Hannover Rück from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hannover Rück from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $82.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.95. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $104.16.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

