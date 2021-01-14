Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €152.30 ($179.18).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HNR1 shares. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) stock traded up €2.30 ($2.71) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €135.90 ($159.88). The company had a trading volume of 141,911 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €134.87 and a 200 day moving average of €139.82. Hannover Rück SE has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

