HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,779. The firm has a market cap of $654.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

