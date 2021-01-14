Harrington Investments INC Sells 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $7.85 on Wednesday, reaching $1,754.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,770.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,611.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,847.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

