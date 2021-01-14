Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) (ASX:HAW) Insider Mark Kerr Sells 387,476 Shares

Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) (ASX:HAW) insider Mark Kerr sold 387,476 shares of Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08), for a total value of A$44,559.74 ($31,828.39).
The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.14.
Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) Company Profile
Featured Story: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.