Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) (ASX:HAW) Insider Mark Kerr Sells 387,476 Shares

Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) (ASX:HAW) insider Mark Kerr sold 387,476 shares of Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08), for a total value of A$44,559.74 ($31,828.39).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.14.

Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) Company Profile

Hawthorn Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and base metal deposits in Western Australia. It holds interest in the Trouser Legs Mine gold project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

