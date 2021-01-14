HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

