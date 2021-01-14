Head-To-Head Comparison: SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

SandRidge Permian Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.0%. Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 76.85% 19.02% 19.02% Viper Energy Partners -55.71% 1.12% 0.86%

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and Viper Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust $22.44 million 0.98 $17.29 million N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 7.62 $46.28 million $0.13 110.23

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SandRidge Permian Trust and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 4 12 0 2.75

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $13.14, indicating a potential downside of 8.28%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than SandRidge Permian Trust.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

