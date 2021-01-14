Head to Head Survey: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia Company AB (publ) 3.14% 3.42% 1.17% The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and The Liberty Braves Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia Company AB (publ) $9.10 billion 1.87 $750.54 million $0.37 21.96 The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 2.12 -$60.29 million ($1.51) -16.77

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telia Company AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telia Company AB (publ) and The Liberty Braves Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia Company AB (publ) 2 1 2 0 2.00 The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Liberty Braves Group has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.44%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than Telia Company AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats The Liberty Braves Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, halebop, Fello, TV4, C More, MTV, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, get, Call me, Mit tele, Diil, Lmt, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.7 million mobile subscriptions, 1.5 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, and 3.1 million TV subscriptions, as well as 2.4 million M2M subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

