HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.30 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.52.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the third quarter worth about $27,142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 37,807.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 792,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 744,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 278.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 51,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 42,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

