Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 138985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Specifically, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$40,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,618 shares in the company, valued at C$938,492.20.

Get Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$563.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 103.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.