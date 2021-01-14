Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

HR has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of HR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,560. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

