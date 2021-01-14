Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Cap of $398.71 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $398.71 million and approximately $90.02 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00098032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001498 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008368 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007552 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,762,215,949 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

