HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €75.00 by Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HEI. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.68 ($77.27).

ETR HEI opened at €67.54 ($79.46) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.91. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52-week high of €69.44 ($81.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

