Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HELE. Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $219.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.71. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $230.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after acquiring an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,301,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

