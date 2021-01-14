Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HELE. Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.
Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $219.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.71. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $230.56.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after acquiring an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,301,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.