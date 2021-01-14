Helex Reaches Market Capitalization of $33,628.21 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Helex has a total market capitalization of $33,628.21 and $4,117.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helex has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Helex token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00042154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00375460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.64 or 0.04018422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Helex Token Profile

Helex (HLX) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

