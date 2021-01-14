HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €52.00 by UBS Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.25 ($57.94).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €54.30 ($63.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a one year high of €55.20 ($64.94). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

