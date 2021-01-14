Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Rowe raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

