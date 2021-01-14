Hess’ (HES) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Hess (NYSE:HES)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $71.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

