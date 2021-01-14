Hets Llc Sells 500 Shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Stock

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) major shareholder Hets Llc sold 500 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hets Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altabancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Hets Llc sold 500 shares of Altabancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $15,250.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of Altabancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $29,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Hets Llc sold 500 shares of Altabancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $13,550.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Hets Llc sold 500 shares of Altabancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $13,535.00.

NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.27 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.