Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.11 Million

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $11,624.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00372967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00037337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.53 or 0.04150157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.