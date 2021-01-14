Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $2.47. Hill International shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 226,475 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter. Hill International had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hill International stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,475 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Hill International worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

