Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $2.47. Hill International shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 226,475 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter. Hill International had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.38%.
Hill International Company Profile (NYSE:HIL)
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
