Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.79. 3,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,046. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

