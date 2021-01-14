Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lowered to Sell at Compass Point

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 30.61% from the company’s previous close.

HRZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

HRZN stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.