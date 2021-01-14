Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 469.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $411,502.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,010,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,726. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.21. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.