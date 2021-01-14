HP (NYSE:HPQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.95

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 27012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of HP by 285.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,459 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 5,242.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,741 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 178,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

