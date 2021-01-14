Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BOSSY traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.98 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.