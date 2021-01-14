Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Major Shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis Sells 10,423 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $198,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,293,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,569,071. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 500 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $949,050.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $486,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $988,152.00.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,320,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

