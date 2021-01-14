Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Up 533.3% in December

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HUMRF remained flat at $$0.43 on Wednesday. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,314. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.