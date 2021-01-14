Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.95.

Shares of XLNX opened at $141.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.90.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

