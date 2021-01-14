Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,488.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. BidaskClub cut Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $90.16 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average of $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.