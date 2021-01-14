Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.