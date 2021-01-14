Huntington National Bank Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

