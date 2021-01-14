Huntington National Bank Sells 1,258 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 3.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.2% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

