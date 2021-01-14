Huntington National Bank Sells 20,443 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,443 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50,277 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 153,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 319,523 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.03. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

