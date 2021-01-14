Huntington National Bank Sells 760 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,022,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,322,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,369 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,480,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,345,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

