Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in December

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,100 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 580,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hut 8 Mining stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,584. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

