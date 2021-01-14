HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Trading Up 5.6%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 589,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 335,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HYRE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of HyreCar from $5.25 to $6.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $151.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,176 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

