iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$74.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$61.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) alerts:

IAG traded up C$2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$58.65. 194,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.09. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.38 and a 12-month high of C$76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$4.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 6.7700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.