IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.00

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMG shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.23.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$446.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$472.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

