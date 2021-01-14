iClick Interactive Asia Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,343 call options on the company. This is an increase of 852% compared to the typical daily volume of 246 call options.

ICLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

ICLK opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.69. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.96 million. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iClick Interactive Asia Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

