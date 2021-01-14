Iconic Token Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. One Iconic Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $906.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00107132 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239529 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00058151 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

