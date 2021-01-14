Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) Trading Down 99.3%

Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) was down 99.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00. Approximately 9,121,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,971,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$29,443.20 and a P/E ratio of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) Company Profile (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

