IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 34,606 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $33,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $340.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,584,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

