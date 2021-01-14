IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Exelon by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Exelon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Exelon by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.80 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

